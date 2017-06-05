FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nissan premium brand Infiniti global sales climb 9 pct yr/yr in May
June 5, 2017 / 7:38 AM / 2 months ago

Nissan premium brand Infiniti global sales climb 9 pct yr/yr in May

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 5 (Reuters) - Global sales for Nissan Motor Co's premium brand Infiniti rose 9 percent in May from a year earlier and have risen 37 percent for the first five months of the year, according to a press release seen by Reuters on Monday.

Infiniti’s global chief Roland Krueger believes the sales momentum will likely continue as a key new product is due to hit showrooms in the United States, the brand’s biggest market around the world.

"Production of the new version of our best-selling vehicle – the Q50 sedan – just began in Japan, and will be in U.S. dealerships soon, followed by other international markets," Krueger said in the press release.

Infiniti's sales rose to 19,565 vehicles in May and 104,512 vehicles for the first five months.

Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

