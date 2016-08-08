Nissan says to make Kicks crossover car in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co will start producing the Kicks crossover vehicle in Mexico, the company said on Monday.

It will make the new Kicks model in Aguascalientes, central Mexico, with an investment of almost $150 million, Nissan said in a statement. The vehicle is aimed first at the Latin American and later a global market, Nissan said.

Nissan already makes Nissan Sentra, NOTE, March and Versa models in Aguascalientes. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)