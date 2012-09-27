CORRECTED-Nissan sees Mexico 2012 production rising 20-25 pct-exec

(Corrects day to Thursday)

MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Japanese car manufacturer Nissan expects 2012 Mexican production to increase by 20 percent to 25 percent, the company’s Mexican director Jose Luis Valls said on Thursday.

Nissan produced 607,087 units in 2011 in Mexico, becoming the largest car producer in the country.

Production will rise “more or less between 20 and 25 percent over last year,” Valls told reporters at an auto industry event. (Reporting By Luis Rojas, Writing by Gabriel Stargardter)