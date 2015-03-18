REFILE--Nissan eyes record output and exports in Mexico this year

(Refiles to remove extraneous word ‘Hold’ in headline)

MEXICO CITY, March 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nissan Motor Co , the biggest automaker in Mexico, expects to hit record output and export levels in 2015 in the world’s seventh largest auto producer, a company official said.

Jorge Vallejo, director of government relations for Nissan Mexico, said the company could produce 810,000 vehicles this year, a 0.5 percent increase from 2014.

Exports, which comprise nearly 70 percent of Nissan’s production in Mexico, would grow at the same pace, Vallejo said.

Nissan exports to a number of countries from Mexico, including Brazil and Argentina, which just renegotiated auto trade pacts with Mexico.