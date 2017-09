TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - Shares of Mitsubishi Motors Corp were untraded with a glut of buy orders on Thursday morning, with the price indicated at the daily limit after the automaker and Nissan Motor Co confirmed they were discussing a possible capital tie-up.

At 0042 GMT, Mitsubishi Motors shares were indicated at 575 yen, 16 percent higher than its Wednesday closing price.

Nissan dropped 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)