Nissan aims for China sales of 2 mln cars per year by 2017-2018
May 13, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

Nissan aims for China sales of 2 mln cars per year by 2017-2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 13 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co aims to achieve annual China sales of 2 million cars by 2017-2018, a senior executive said on Tuesday, as it bolsters its business in the world’s largest car market.

Nissan said it sold 1.27 million vehicles in China last year, making it the Japanese automaker’s second-largest car market.

“We want to aim for 2 million vehicles by 2017 to 2018,” Nissan Senior Vice President Jun Seki, who heads its China operations and is president of its China joint venture Dongfeng Motor Co Ltd, told a news briefing.

Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Edmund Klamann

