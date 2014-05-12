FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. regulators probe 37,656 Nissan minivans for fuel gauge issue
May 12, 2014 / 12:46 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. regulators probe 37,656 Nissan minivans for fuel gauge issue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DETROIT, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. safety regulators have opened an investigation into an estimated 37,656 Nissan Quest minivans after receiving complaints about stalling due to inaccurate fuel gauges.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a preliminary evaluation into the model year 2007 minivans after receiving 12 consumer reports over the past 14 months that the fuel level gauge had indicated adequate fuel in the tank when there was none, according to documents filed online.

Nissan officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

A preliminary evaluation is the first step in a process that could lead to a recall if regulators determine a manufacturer needs to address a safety problem.

Two of the complaints said the distance-to-empty gauge had indicted more than 70 miles of estimated available driving range before refueling was necessary when the vehicles stalled, according to the NHTSA documents.

There were no reports of accidents or injuries listed in the NHTSA documents. (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

