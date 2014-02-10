FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nissan Q3 net profit rises 56.8 pct to 84.3 bln yen, beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Trump presses NFL over protest dispute, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump presses NFL over protest dispute, praises NASCAR
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 10, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 4 years ago

Nissan Q3 net profit rises 56.8 pct to 84.3 bln yen, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co beat analyst estimates by posting a 56.8 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Monday, helped by a weaker yen and improving sales in China, its biggest market.

Japan’s second-biggest automaker by global sales volume after Toyota Motor Corp booked 84.3 billion yen ($824.73 million) profit for October-December, compared with the mean estimate of 57.1 billion yen in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of seven analysts.

Nissan kept its profit outlook for the full year to March-end at 355 billion yen compared with analysts’ 364.2 billion yen estimate. The maker of Infiniti and Datsun brands cut its outlook three months ago by nearly 20 percent.

Nissan’s operating profit margin for the nine months to December was 4.1 percent compared with 9.7 percent at Toyota and 6.6 percent at Honda Motor Co.

Nissan aims to boost its operating profit margin as well as global market share to 8 percent each by the year ending March 2017. Recent hurdles include product recalls and sales slowdown in markets such as Thailand and Russia.

Shares of Nissan closed up 0.1 percent before the earnings release compared with a 1.8 percent rise in the benchmark index . ($1 = 102.2150 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.