YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 12 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co said on Monday that it sees global sales of 5.65 million vehicles this fiscal year, compared with 5.188 million vehicles sold in the previous year.

Japan’s second-biggest automaker also said it is assuming an average dollar rate of 100 yen and a euro rate of 140 yen in the current fiscal year, which ends in March 2015. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Chris Gallagher)