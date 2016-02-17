FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nissan says to start assembling cars in Myanmar this year
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 17, 2016 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

Nissan says to start assembling cars in Myanmar this year

TOKYO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nissan Motor Co said on Wednesday it would start assembling cars in Myanmar this year for the first time, as the Southeast Asian country opens up its economy.

Japan’s second-biggest automaker said it would initially use an existing facility of partner Tan Chong Motor Group to assemble the Sunny compact sedan. It will then transfer production to a new plant, in the Bago region, with a work force of about 300 and annual output capacity of 10,000 cars at full production.

“Demand in Myanmar is expected to grow rapidly following economic and political reforms in the country,” Nissan said in a statement. Nissan has been selling imported vehicles in Myanmar since 2013. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

