Nissan recalls cars for steering wheel problem - YLE

HELSINKI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co is recalling 51,000 cars globally, including 880 in Finland, to investigate a reported steering wheel problem, Finnish national broadcaster YLE said on Thursday.

The recall affects Nissan’s Qashqai, Qashqai+2 and Nissan NV200 models, it said. YLE reported this month that a steering wheel of a Qashqai+2 in Finland became loose.

A Nissan official was quoted in the report as saying that about 600 out of all the recalled cars were likely to require a new steering wheel.