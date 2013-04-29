Nissan recalls over 123,000 Altimas in US for spare tire issue

April 29 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd is recalling more than 123,000 Altima sedans in the United States to adjust the inflation of the spare tires, which could be over- or under-inflated.

About 123,308 Altimas from model year 2013 are affected by the recall, according to documents filed the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Due to a production issue that has since been corrected, the spare tires in some of the recalled cars may have too much or not enough air in them, NHTSA said. In some cases, the over inflation may have been significant enough to hurt the tires’ structural integrity, causing them to fail and increasing the risk of a crash, NHTSA said.

Nissan said there were no reports of accidents or injuries related to the issue.

The problem was discovered by a dealer and an investigation by Nissan found the problem was caused by a malfunctioning pressure regulator at its Canton, Mississippi, plant, NHTSA said.

Nissan will check the spare tires and adjust the inflation as needed, NHTSA said. If after further investigation by Nissan, the tire pressure exceeded a certain threshold, the spare tire would be replaced.

The recall is expected to begin May 3, NHTSA said.