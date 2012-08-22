FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Nissan recalls 2013 Infiniti JX35 crossover for faulty fuel gauge
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 22, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

REFILE-Nissan recalls 2013 Infiniti JX35 crossover for faulty fuel gauge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiling to fix typographical error in slug)

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co said it was recalling 7,842 2013 Infiniti JX35 crossover vehicles to check for defective fuel gauges.

The Japanese automaker said a faulty gauge in the new luxury crossover could indicate a higher fuel level than actually exists.

In its official recall notice, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a filing late on Tuesday that the faulty gauge could cause the JX35 to run out of fuel unexpectedly, increasing the risk of crash. (Reporting By Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.