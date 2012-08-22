REFILE-Nissan recalls 2013 Infiniti JX35 crossover for faulty fuel gauge

(Refiling to fix typographical error in slug)

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co said it was recalling 7,842 2013 Infiniti JX35 crossover vehicles to check for defective fuel gauges.

The Japanese automaker said a faulty gauge in the new luxury crossover could indicate a higher fuel level than actually exists.

In its official recall notice, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a filing late on Tuesday that the faulty gauge could cause the JX35 to run out of fuel unexpectedly, increasing the risk of crash. (Reporting By Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)