Nissan says to build compact car at Renault Europe plant from 2016
April 26, 2013 / 9:01 AM / in 4 years

Nissan says to build compact car at Renault Europe plant from 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd plans to build its next-generation Micra compact car for the European market at one of its French alliance partner Renault SA’s plants in Europe from 2016, the Japanese automaker said on Friday.

The vehicle will be sold into Europe’s left-hand drive markets, Nissan said in a statement.

Nissan, Japan’s second biggest carmaker, is 43.4 percent owned by Renault, and Carlos Ghosn heads both automakers.

Nissan already plans to move production of a mid-sized van from Spain to Renault’s Sandouville plant in France, sources have told Reuters, helping the French carmaker keep a pledge to raise domestic output in return for union concessions.

