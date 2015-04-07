FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nissan to produce new 1-ton truck for Renault in Mexico
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bitcoin tumbles as BTCChina exchange to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin tumbles as BTCChina exchange to stop trading
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 7, 2015 / 7:10 PM / 2 years ago

Nissan to produce new 1-ton truck for Renault in Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 7 (Reuters) - Nissan will produce a new 1-ton truck for Renault starting in 2016 at its Cuernavaca plant in central Mexico, the company said on Tuesday.

It will be Renault’s first 1-ton pick-up truck, according to a statement.

A Nissan spokesman in Mexico said that he did not have information on the investment amount or other details.

Nissan made the announcement on the same day Daimler AG said it would expand its cooperation with the Japanese automaker to develop a 1-ton pickup truck for Mercedes-Benz.

The new Mercedes-Benz pickup will be produced at Nissan’s plants in Cordoba, Argentina and Barcelona, Spain. The two plants will also make the Renault truck. (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.