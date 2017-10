(Corrects spelling in headline)

SEOUL, July 20 (Reuters) - The Renault-Nissan alliance said on Friday it will invest $160 million to produce 80,000 Nissan Rogue vehicles at Renault’s South Korean factory in an attempt to increase the cost competitiveness of the struggling operation.

Production of the Nissan Rogue crossover in Busan, Korea, will begin in 2014, the alliance said in a news release. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait and Michael Perry)