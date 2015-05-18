FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nissan CEO says Renault alliance stable, no need to change structure
May 18, 2015

Nissan CEO says Renault alliance stable, no need to change structure

YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 18 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd CEO Carlos Ghosn said on Monday he did not think there was any need to change the automaker’s capital alliance with Renault at present after France raised its stake and influence in Renault last month.

Ghosn, speaking to reporters in Japan, said the capital alliance between Nissan and Renault was “stable” and had “zero influence” on the automakers’ daily operations.

France’s stake in Renault and influence over Nissan, which is 43.4 percent-owned by the French carmaker, has long been a sensitive matter, with critics in the alliance and Japan fearing Paris might put its own interests above those of the businesses. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

