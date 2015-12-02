Nissan's Japan union chides French manoeuvring in Renault alliance

TOKYO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co’s union of Japanese workers branded as “unacceptable” the French government’s move to secure double voting rights in the carmaker’s alliance partner Renault and supported negotiations to find a solution to the power struggle, it said on Wednesday.

Nissan board members met on Monday to discuss shareholding issues affecting Nissan and Renault, in which the French government increased its stake from 15 to 19.7 percent in April.

Reuters reported in October that Nissan had drawn up proposals to fend off increased control by the French government by rebalancing the two companies’ cross-shareholding to around 25-35 percent.

“We support the numerous attempts of Nissan to engage with the French government to find a balanced and constructive solution that will benefit and strengthen the Alliance,” the union said in a statement.

It added that it shared Nissan’s view that the French government’s move was “unacceptable and against the intended spirit of the Alliance”.

Renault holds a 43.4 percent controlling stake in Nissan, which in turn owns a non-voting 15 percent stake in the French carmaker. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; editing by Susan Thomas)