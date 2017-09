BRIEF-Nissan Motor's sales, currency forecasts

TOKYO, Nov 4 (Reuters) -

* Nissan says sees 2014/15 global group sales at 5.45 million cars versus previous forecast of 5.65 million

* Nissan says sees 2014/15 N. America sales at 1.81 million cars versus previous forecast of 1.76 million

* Nissan says sees 2014/15 China sales at 1.27 million cars versus previous forecast of 1.43 million

* Nissan says assumes average dollar rate of 104 yen in 2014/15 versus previous assumption of 100 yen

* Nissan says assumes average euro rate of 138 yen in 2014/15 versus previous assumption of 140 yen