Nissan Q1 op profit jumps 58 pct on strong US sales, weak yen
July 29, 2015 / 7:35 AM / 2 years ago

Nissan Q1 op profit jumps 58 pct on strong US sales, weak yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YOKOHAMA, Japan, July 29 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nissan Motor Co said on Wednesday first-quarter operating profit soared 58 percent, lifted by strong vehicle sales in every region except Japan as well as a weak yen, boosting the value of earnings overseas.

Nissan said April-June operating profit rose to 193.71 billion yen ($1.57 billion) from 122.61 billion yen in the same period a year earlier. That handily beat an average analyst estimate of 163 billion yen for Japan’s second-biggest automaker, according to Thomson Reuters data.

First-quarter net profit grew 36 percent to 152.80 billion yen. Revenue rose 18 percent to 2.9 trillion yen, boosted by strong growth in the buoyant U.S. auto market.

The company left its financial forecasts for the year ending March 2016 unchanged, estimating operating profit for the 12 months will be 675 billion yen, up from 590 billion yen a year earlier.

$1 = 123.6400 yen Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
