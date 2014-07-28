FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nissan Q1 profit rises, exceeds consensus as US sales improve
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2014 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

Nissan Q1 profit rises, exceeds consensus as US sales improve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YOKOHAMA, Japan, July 28 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co posted a 13.4 percent rise in April-June operating profit from a year earlier as Japan’s second-biggest car maker saw improved sales in the United States after it changed senior management overseeing operations there.

Nissan said on Monday that its first-quarter operating profit was 122.6 billion yen ($1.20 billion), exceeding the 109.1 billion yen mean estimate of 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It stuck with an annual operating profit forecast of 535 billion yen for the financial year ending in March 2015.

Last financial year, Nissan posted a 4.8 percent operating profit margin, the worst among its Japanese peers, squeezed by the cost of a rapid expansion drive aimed at lifting its global market share.

$1 = 101.8700 Japanese Yen Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.