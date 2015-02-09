FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nissan lifts profit guidance after better-than-expected Q3
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 9, 2015 / 7:45 AM / 3 years ago

Nissan lifts profit guidance after better-than-expected Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YOKOHAMA, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd lifted its operating profit forecast by 6.5 percent on Monday after better-than-anticipated results in the third quarter, citing brisk sales from new products, favourable exchange rates and cost cuts.

Japan’s No. 2 carmaker by sales said it now expects operating profit of 570 billion yen ($4.79 billion) instead of the previous forecast of 535 billion yen for the year to end-March. A poll of 29 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S puts the profit of 589.9 billion yen.

For the October-December quarter, operating profit nearly doubled to 156.0 billion yen, far better than the 121.42 billion yen estimated by 12 analysts. Growth was helped by a low base of comparison from the year-earlier quarter, when earnings were pushed down by increased spending on marketing and other costs. ($1 = 118.9300 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.