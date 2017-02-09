TOKYO Feb 9 Nissan Motor Co posted on
Thursday a weaker-than-expected operating profit for the third
quarter as higher marketing and selling expenses along with
currency effects offset higher domestic sales.
Japan's second-largest automaker posted an operating profit
of 163.5 billion yen ($1.46 billion) for the October-December
period, down from 192.56 billion a year ago and lower than a
median forecast of 170 billion yen from nine analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.
Nissan left its full-year net profit forecast unchanged at
525.0 billion yen, while it maintained its expectations for
operating profit at 710.0 billion yen, based on its forecast for
the yen to average 105 yen to the U.S. dollar and 120 yen to the
euro.
($1 = 112.2700 yen)
