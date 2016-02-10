Strong U.S., European demand boosts Nissan Q3 operating profit

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co on Wednesday reported higher-than-expected operating profits for the third quarter, after strong sales in North America and Western Europe offset the impact of weaker currencies in emerging markets.

Japan’s second-largest automaker by sales posted an operating profit to 192.6 billion yen ($1.68 billion) in the October-December period, exceeding an average forecast of 178.66 billion yen according to forecasts drawn from 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.

Operating profit jumped 23.5 percent from 155.97 billion yen a year earlier.

Nissan kept intact its full-year operating profit forecast of 730 billion yen, while also keeping its net profit forecast unchanged at 535 billion yen. The automaker also kept its full-year currency rate forecast unchanged at 119.4 yen to the U.S. dollar. ($1 = 114.8600 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Miral Fahmy)