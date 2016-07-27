FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Nissan Q1 operating profit drops 9.2 pct on currency moves impact
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 27, 2016 / 7:40 AM / a year ago

Nissan Q1 operating profit drops 9.2 pct on currency moves impact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YOKOHAMA, July 27 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co. reported a 9.2 percent fall in operating profit for the first quarter, its first year-on-year decrease in five quarters, hurt by the impact of currency fluctuations.

Operating profit at Japan's second-largest automaker by sales came in at 175.8 billion yen, exceeding an average estimate of around 168 billion yen from nine analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.

Nissan maintained its forecast for operating profit to fall 11 percent to 710 billion yen in the year to March, as it expects an average level for the Japanese currency of around 105 to the U.S. dollar and 120 to the euro will eat into the company's bottom line. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.