Nissan Q1 operating profit drops 9.2 pct on currency moves impact

YOKOHAMA, July 27 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co. reported a 9.2 percent fall in operating profit for the first quarter, its first year-on-year decrease in five quarters, hurt by the impact of currency fluctuations.

Operating profit at Japan's second-largest automaker by sales came in at 175.8 billion yen, exceeding an average estimate of around 168 billion yen from nine analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.

Nissan maintained its forecast for operating profit to fall 11 percent to 710 billion yen in the year to March, as it expects an average level for the Japanese currency of around 105 to the U.S. dollar and 120 to the euro will eat into the company's bottom line. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)