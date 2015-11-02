FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nissan raises full-year profit forecast on stronger Q2 North America sales
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 2, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

Nissan raises full-year profit forecast on stronger Q2 North America sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nissan Motor Co on Monday raised its full-year operating profit forecast by 8 percent after it turned in a higher-than-expected second-quarter operating profit due to stronger vehicle sales in North America.

The company said it was now estimating an operating profit for the year ending March 2016 of 730 billion yen ($6.1 billion), up from a previous forecast of 675 billion. The profit would be higher than the previous year’s 590 billion.

It also raised it revenue forecasts for the full year.

Nissan said July-September operating profit climbed 44 percent to 201.26 billion yen from 139.34 billion during the same period last year. That beat an average estimate of 179.04 billion yen for Japan’s second-largest automaker, drawn from forecasts by 11 analysts according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/ data.

Second-quarter net profit rose 38 percent on the year to 178.46 billion yen. ($1 = 120.4900 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.