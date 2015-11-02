FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nissan says concerned about French state's bigger say in Renault
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 2, 2015 / 8:42 AM / 2 years ago

Nissan says concerned about French state's bigger say in Renault

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co is concerned about the French government’s growing influence over its partner Renault SA as the Japanese automaker seeks to strengthen their alliance, an executive said on Monday.

“The French state is having a greater say (in Renault) from the standpoint of governance. This is a big issue, and from Nissan’s stance this is a concern,” Chief Competitive Officer Hiroto Saikawa told reporters.

The Yokohama-based automaker has drawn up proposals to buy a larger stake in its French parent, Reuters reported last week, which could dilute Renault’s control of the company amid an escalating power struggle between Nissan-Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn and the French state, Renault’s biggest shareholder. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.