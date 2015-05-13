FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nissan forecasts 14.5 pct rise in annual operating profit
May 13, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Nissan forecasts 14.5 pct rise in annual operating profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 13 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co forecast a 14.5 percent rise in annual operating profit on Wednesday, after robust growth in the past financial year thanks to a weaker yen and strong sales growth in North America.

Japan’s No.2 automaker by global sales expects operating profit of 675 billion yen ($5.6 billion) this financial year, against a consensus forecast of 690 billion yen in a Thomson Reuters survey of 29 analysts.

In the year ended March, operating profit climbed 18 percent to 589.56 billion yen, roughly in line with an average estimate of 587 billion yen.

It is assuming a dollar exchange rate of 115 yen for the current business year, and a euro rate of 130 yen. ($1 = 119.9000 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

