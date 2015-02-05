FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nissan Motor expands plan for Rogue exports to U.S. from S.Korea
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 5, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

Nissan Motor expands plan for Rogue exports to U.S. from S.Korea

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Renault-Nissan alliance said on Thursday it would export 38 percent more Nissan Rogue crossovers to the United States from South Korea in 2015 than planned earlier, to meet rising demand in North America.

The alliance will produce 110,000 Rogue crossovers at Renault’s South Korean factory for U.S. exports this year, from its previous plan of 80,000, it said in a statement.

Nissan started producing the Rogue in South Korea and shipping it to the United States last year, a move that helped boost the factory utilisation of Renault Samsung (RSM), the South Korean unit of the French carmaker.

Renault Samsung, squeezed by bigger rival Hyundai Motor and German imports, saw its domestic sales nearly halve in 2012, although they have been recovering since then.

The Rogue, of which a new version was launched in 2013, is Nissan’s second best-selling model in the United States after its Altima mid-sized sedan, and posted a 13 percent rise in sales in January from a year earlier.

Nissan also shifted the production of Rogue from Japan to the United States and started producing the model in Tennessee in 2013.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.