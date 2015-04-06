FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. regulators probe Nissan Versa for potential pedal issue
April 6, 2015 / 1:20 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. regulators probe Nissan Versa for potential pedal issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, April 6 (Reuters) - U.S. safety regulators have opened a preliminary investigation into Nissan small cars Versa and Versa note after complaints that drivers were having difficulty moving their feet quickly from the accelerator to brake pedals.

Two dozen complaints have been logged with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that a trim panel covering carpet to the right of the accelerator interferes with free movement of a driver’s right foot.

A preliminary investigation is short of a safety recall but may lead to one.

Nissan estimates that 360,000 Versa and Versa Note small cars could be affected, from model years 2013 to 2015.

Nissan said it is analyzing “to assess the scope, frequency and safety-related consequences of the alleged defect” and that it is cooperating with safety regulators.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall

