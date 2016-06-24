FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Nissan sues S. Korea ministry over accusations of emissions cheating
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 24, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

Nissan sues S. Korea ministry over accusations of emissions cheating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 24 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd's South Korean unit has said it has filed a lawsuit over claims by South Korea's environment ministry that the automaker had manipulated emissions of its Qashqai diesel sports utility vehicle.

The ministry has said it believes Nissan used a so-called defeat device in its Qashqai model - an accusation that the Japanese firm has denied.

The ministry has fined Nissan 340 million won ($290,000)and ordered the recall of more than 800 Qashqai vehicles sold.

$1 = 1,173.8000 won Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.