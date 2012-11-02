Nissan confirms plans for second, $358 mln Thai plant

BANGKOK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd said on Friday it was investing 11 billion baht ($358 million) to build a second assembly plant in Thailand that will have an annual production capacity of 75,000 vehicles when it opens in August 2014.

Capacity would eventually be raised to 150,000 vehicles.

“Adding 150,000 units of production capacity will not only enable us to raise our competitiveness in the domestic market but will ensure Thailand’s position as a key strategic global export hub for Nissan,” executive vice-president Hiroto Saikawa said in a statement.

Japan’s Nikkei business daily reported in October that Nissan wanted to open a second plant in Thailand to diversify production after anti-Japanese demonstrations in China. ($1 = 30.7250 Thai baht) (Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond; Editing by Alan Raybould and Ron Popeski)