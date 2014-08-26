FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Nissan says Japanese website altered, posed virus risk
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 26, 2014 / 9:17 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Nissan says Japanese website altered, posed virus risk

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds information on website and Nissan’s comment)

TOKYO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - A page on Nissan Motor Co’s Japanese website had been altered for nearly two months before being remedied and users that accessed it may have downloaded files infected with viruses, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

Users opening the page for calculating vehicles trade-in value were automatically sent to a non-Nissan website from which they may have downloaded virus files had they clicked on anything, spokesman Chris Keeffe said.

Around 47,800 users accessed the altered page between June 30 and August 30, he said.

Nissan has not confirmed if any personal information was leaked and an internet security firm is investigating, the company said in a statement.

“We deeply apologise for causing troubles and concerns,” it said, asking users to check whether their computers are infected with viruses.

It was not immediately clear who had altered the website.

Earlier this week, Sony Corp’s PlayStation network had suffered a cyber attack, which overwhelmed the system with traffic. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Yoko Kubota; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.