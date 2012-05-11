FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nissan CEO Ghosn: Yen unlikely to stay strong
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2012 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

Nissan CEO Ghosn: Yen unlikely to stay strong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 11 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday that he does not expect the yen to remain strong and believes that, logically, it should weaken.

“We don’t believe the yen is going to remain at 80 yen,” Ghosn told a news conference to announce Nissan’s financial results.

“Even though it is now at the 79 yen level, two weeks ago it was at 83 or 84. If there is any indication for the future, logically the yen should weaken,” he said.

Nissan has assumed an average dollar rate of 82 yen for the business year ending next March, compared with 80 yen at Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.