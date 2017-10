TOKYO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co CEO Carlos Ghosn said on Monday that it was logical for the yen to keep weakening and that a “neutral” rate would by 90 yen to 100 yen to the dollar.

The dollar/yen rate, which hit a 9-month high earlier on Monday, is moving in the right direction but the current level is far from making Japan manufacturers competitive, Ghosn told reporters. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)