UPDATE 1-Nissan Motor to build 4th plant in China - Nikkei

April 13 (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co will build its fourth automobile plant in Dalian, China through a local joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Co, marking its entry into the country’s Northeast, The Nikkei business daily said.

The company plans to invest 30 billion to 40 billion yen ($371 million to $494 million) in the new plant with an annual capacity of 200,000 units, the newspaper said.

The plant, which is expected to begin production in 2014, will manufacture the Murano and X-Trail sport utility vehicles, a category rapidly gaining popularity in China, the business daily reported.

Nissan also aims to manufacture battery-run electric vehicles from the plant, and use it as an export base for Russia, Asia and other markets, the paper said.