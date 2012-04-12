FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Nissan Motor to build 4th plant in China - Nikkei
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 12, 2012 / 6:15 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Nissan Motor to build 4th plant in China - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co will build its fourth automobile plant in Dalian, China through a local joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Co, marking its entry into the country’s Northeast, The Nikkei business daily said.

The company plans to invest 30 billion to 40 billion yen ($371 million to $494 million) in the new plant with an annual capacity of 200,000 units, the newspaper said.

The plant, which is expected to begin production in 2014, will manufacture the Murano and X-Trail sport utility vehicles, a category rapidly gaining popularity in China, the business daily reported.

Nissan also aims to manufacture battery-run electric vehicles from the plant, and use it as an export base for Russia, Asia and other markets, the paper said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.