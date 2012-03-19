FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nisshin Steel, Nippon Metal to merge on Oct 1
March 19, 2012

Nisshin Steel, Nippon Metal to merge on Oct 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 19 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nisshin Steel Co and Nippon Metal Industry Co said on Monday to have agreed to merge the two companies under a new holding company from Oct. 1.

Shareholders in Nisshin Steel will 0.1 share in the new holding company per Nisshin Steel share. Nippon Metal shareholders will get 0.056 share in new holding company for each Nippon Metal share.

The new holding company would create Japan’s No.2 stainless steel maker. (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

