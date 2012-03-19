UPDATE 2-Nisshin to absorb Nippon Metal in $180 mln stock swap deal

* Nisshin Steel, Nippon Metal agree to merge in October

* Japan steel industry consolidating amid weak home market

* Synergies seen boosting profit by 13 bln yen over 5 years (Recasts, adds detail from announcement)

TOKYO, March 19 (Reuters) - Nisshin Steel Co will acquire Nippon Metal Industry Co in a stock swap deal valued at $180 million to create Japan’s No.2 stainless steel maker, as the industry consolidates in the face of a dull home market and tough overseas competition.

The two firms, which in November announced they were aiming to merge this year, said in a statement on Monday they had agreed to combine their businesses on Oct. 1 under a holding company, to be called Nisshin Steel Holdings Co.

Nisshin Steel shareholders will get 0.1 share in the new holding company for each share they currently own, while Nippon Metal shareholders will get 0.056 share for each of their shares, the firms said in a statement.

Prior to the announcement, shares of Nisshin Steel closed unchanged at 145 yen. Based on that stock price the swap ratio values Nippon Metal’s shares just above 81 yen, compared to Monday’s close of 76 yen and valuing the deal at 15.1 billion yen ($181 million).

Japan’s steel industry has been consolidating as it confronts a shrinking domestic market and tough competition from larger, lower-cost competitors elsewhere in Asia, such as South Korea’s POSCO.

Nippon Steel Corp, Japan’s biggest steelmaker, and Sumitomo Metal Industries also plan to merge this October.

The merger between Nisshin and Nippon Metal Industry will form Japan’s second-biggest maker of stainless steel after Nippon Steel, which owns 9 percent of Nisshin.

Nisshin and Nippon Metal Industry metal said they expected cost-cutting and other synergies to boost the new company’s recurring profit by 13 billion yen over five years.

Nisshin already holds a 5 percent stake in Nippon Metal Industry, as well as 15 percent of Spain’s Acerinox, the world’s leading stainless steel producer.

Nisshin Steel has a market capitalisation of around 144.2 billion yen, about 10 times that of Nippon Metal.

Nisshin was advised by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities and Mizuho Securities, while Nippon Metal appointed GCA Savvian Corp and Nomura Securities to advise it on the transaction. ($1 = 83.3400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka and Chris Gallagher; Additional reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Joseph Radford)