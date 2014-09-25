Japan furniture seller Nitori's H1 profit hits record, defies yen slide

TOKYO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Japanese furniture retailer Nitori Holdings Co beat its own guidance and posted a record first-half profit on Thursday, as a shift towards selling more expensive, higher-margin products helped offset higher costs caused by a decline in the value of the yen.

Nitori manufactures about 80 percent of its products abroad while most of its stores are in Japan, a scenario which has raised production and import costs for other retailers which buy in foreign currency but sell in yen.

Many Japanese executives and even Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have recently cited the potential negative impact of the weak yen on the economy, as many companies have shifted manufacturing abroad.

Nitori posted a record 37.5 billion yen ($343 million) operating profit for the six months to end-August, up 20.4 percent from a year earlier, exceeding its own forecast for a 3.7 percent decline.

Spending per customer at Nitori stores rose 5.5 percent during the period, even as customer traffic rose only 0.5 percent. The company said best-selling products during the period included deluxe sofas and mattresses.

Nitori’s focus on higher-end goods is similar to a strategy adopted by Fast Retailing Co, operator of the Uniqlo clothing store chain, which has managed to boost spending per customer by stocking more expensive, higher-margin items such as cashmere sweaters.

Like other retailers, Nitori said it had hedged itself to cover currency risks given its reliance on overseas production.

The company’s needs for the current fiscal year to end-February are completely covered at 99 yen to the dollar while the following year is nearly fully hedged at 101.20 yen per dollar, Fumiki Takeda, general manager in the finance department, told an earnings briefing.

Nitori’s shares ended 1.8 percent higher at 6,340 yen before the earnings announcement, near a record high of 6,390 hit in intraday trade. The gain was roughly in line with a 1.3 percent gain in Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei average. ($1 = 109.3000 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Miral Fahmy)