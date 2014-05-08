FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2014 / 8:32 PM / 3 years ago

Nvidia's quarterly revenue forecast meets Wall Street estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8 (Reuters) - Nvidia on Thursday forecast current-quarter revenue that met analysts’ expectations as it expands from a slowing personal computer industry into new markets for its graphics technology.

Nvidia said in a press release that for its fiscal second quarter, which ends in July, it expects revenue of $1.1 billion, plus or minus 2 percent.

Analysts on average expected revenue of $1.084 billion for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; editing by Steve Orlofsky)

