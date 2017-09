Dec 2 (Reuters) - Nizhnekamskshina OAO

* Says signs contract with Torgovyi Dom Kama OOO for sale of tires and other products

* Says deal value with Torgovyi Dom Kama OOO is 20 billion roubles

* Transaction date is Dec. 2