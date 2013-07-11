FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Njord Gas says to sue Norwegian state over gas tariff change
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 11, 2013 / 12:36 PM / in 4 years

Njord Gas says to sue Norwegian state over gas tariff change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 11 (Reuters) - Njord Gas Infrastructure AS , one of financial investors in Norway’s offshore gas pipeline venture, Gassled, said on Thursday it intended to bring legal actions against the state over change in gas transportation tariffs.

The company, which owns 8 percent of Gassled, said it would claim compensatory damages for the loss it suffers as a result of the decision to cut the tariffs.

Norway’s oil and energy ministry said at the end of June it will stick to its previous decision to cut natural gas transportation tariffs, but will postpone the cuts until 2016 instead of this year.

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.