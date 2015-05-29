Slovenia's NKBM bank first-quarter profit falls by 25 pct

LJUBLJANA, May 29 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s second largest bank state-owned Nova KBM (NKBM), which is slated for privatisation, reported that its group net profit fell to 12.3 million euros ($13.49 million) in the first quarter of 2015 from 16.4 million in the same period of 2014.

The bank said in a statement on Friday net interest rate income fell by 5.6 percent compared to the same period of 2014, while balance sheet assets fell by 12 percent since the end of March 2014 to 4.3 billion euros.

Net provisions for bad loans reached 5 million euros in the first quarter of 2015 compared to 4.5 million a year ago.

NKBM, which was rescued by the state in 2013 and is expected to be sold in the coming weeks, also said it expected to end 2015 in a profit but gave no details.

According to local media, Slovenian authorities are in talks with the European Commission regarding restrictions that were imposed on the NKBM in return for approving the state aid to the bank in 2013.

Daily newspaper Delo reported in March that U.S. investment fund Apollo was offering some 200 million euros for NKBM Other media reports said Apollo wants the EU restrictions to be lifted before it buys the bank.

Apollo has declined to comment.

The European Commission approved the aid on the condition that the bank did not expand its business by the end of 2017 and that it refrained from paying management bonuses and dividends till then. ($1 = 0.9119 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak. Editing by Jane Merriman)