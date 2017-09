LJUBLJANA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s second largest bank Nova KBM (NKBM), which was bailed out by the state in 2013 and is due to be privatised this year, ended 2014 with a net profit of 35.9 million euros, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

It added it plans a profit of 35 million euros in 2015. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Michael Urquhart)