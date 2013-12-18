FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NKSJ Holdings to buy Lloyd's insurer Canopius Group for $965 mln
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 18, 2013 / 8:31 AM / 4 years ago

NKSJ Holdings to buy Lloyd's insurer Canopius Group for $965 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s NKSJ Holdings Inc said on Wednesday that it will purchase Canopius Group Limited, a privately held insurance and reinsurance group operating in the Lloyd’s of London insurance market, for 99.2 billion yen ($965 million).

NKSJ Holdings said in a statement that it will purchase Canopius through its subsidiary Sompo Japan Insurance.

Japanese insurers have been aggressively buying overseas assets as they seek growth beyond their home markets, where an ageing population poses challenges to expanding their revenue.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.