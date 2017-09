Aug 20 (Reuters) - Nkt Holding :

* Says keeps full-year 2014 guidance unchanged

* Operational EBITDA increased 16 pct to 324 million Danish crowns in the second quarter

* Revenue was 3.34 billion Danish crowns

* NKT Cables’ order for the Gemini offshore wind farm project was confirmed Further company coverage: (Reporting by Shida Chayesteh; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)