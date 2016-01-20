FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Denmark's NKT hires JP Morgan to look at divestment - paper
January 20, 2016 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

Denmark's NKT hires JP Morgan to look at divestment - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Danish industrial company NKT Holding has hired U.S. investment bank JP Morgan to assess the possibilities of divesting its largest business unit NKT Cables, Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten reported on Wednesday, citing anonymous sources.

NKT Holding Chairman Jens Due Olsen will neither confirm nor deny the report. “We are happy owners of Cables right now,” he told Jyllands-Posten.

Jyske Bank values the cable maker at between 2.5 billion and 4 billion Danish crowns ($367-587 million).

$1 = 6.8108 Danish crowns Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Susan Thomas

