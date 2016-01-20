Denmark's NKT hires JP Morgan to look at divestment - paper

COPENHAGEN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Danish industrial company NKT Holding has hired U.S. investment bank JP Morgan to assess the possibilities of divesting its largest business unit NKT Cables, Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten reported on Wednesday, citing anonymous sources.

NKT Holding Chairman Jens Due Olsen will neither confirm nor deny the report. “We are happy owners of Cables right now,” he told Jyllands-Posten.

Jyske Bank values the cable maker at between 2.5 billion and 4 billion Danish crowns ($367-587 million).