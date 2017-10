COPENHAGEN, March 1 (Reuters) - Danish NKT Holding , full-year 2011 results (millions of Danish crowns, unless otherwise stated): FY 2011 FY 2010 Forecast* Revenue 15,604 14,451 15,671 Operational EBIT 445 480 524 Pretax profit 165 345 256 * Forecasts are mean estimates in a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)