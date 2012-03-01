FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NKT's Cologne cable factory output is rising -CEO
March 1, 2012 / 7:40 AM / 6 years ago

NKT's Cologne cable factory output is rising -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 1 (Reuters) - Danish industrial group NKT Holding is seeing rising production month by month at its cable factory in Cologne, Germany, which was hampered by a range of problems last year, its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.

Chief Executive Thomas Hofman-Bang told Reuters the group had no plans to divest other parts of its business after selling its NKT Flexibles unit.

NKT Holding said on Thursday it expected organic revenue growth of about 5 to 10 percent this year, after posting a fall in 2011 profits. (Reporting by Henriette Jacobsen)

