NKT Holding keeps 2012 outlook after Q1 profits up
#Energy
May 9, 2012 / 6:15 AM / in 5 years

NKT Holding keeps 2012 outlook after Q1 profits up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 9 (Reuters) - Danish industrial group NKT Holding reported a smaller-smaller-than-forecast rise in operating profits for the first quarter, hit by lower revenues, but kept guidance for 2012 unchanged.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 103 million Danish crowns ($18.00 million) in January-March from 69 million in the first quarter last year, lagging an average forecast of 117 mi llion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

NKT, which manufactures power cables and cleaning equipment, said the quarter’s results were affected by comparison effects stemming from income recognised a year ago for a submarine cable project.

For 2012 NKT Holding reiterated guidance for a rise in organic growth in revenue of about 5-10 percent and operational EBITDA in a range of about 1.05 billion to 1.25 billion crowns.

NKT Holding uses the term “operational EBITDA” for EBITDA adjusted for one-off items.

In addition, the company repeated that the sale of its NKT Flexibles unit, subject to approval by relevant authorities, would contribute about 1.3 billion crowns in profit from discontinued operations. ($1 = 5.7219 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
